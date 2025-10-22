In verse 22, it was said: احْشُرُ‌وا الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا وَأَزْوَاجَهُمْ (Muster all those who were unjust, and their fellows). Here, the text has used the word:(أَزْوَاجَ azwaj) for cohorts, fellow travelers, or people of the same persuasion - a word literally meaning 'pair'. Then, this word is very commonly used in the sense of spouses. That is why some commentators have said that it means wives of the Mushriks who were also Mushriks. But, in the sight of most commentators, the word: أَزْوَاجَ (azwaj) at this place means nothing but people of the same persuasion, and it also finds support in a saying of Sayyidna ` Umar. Imam al-Baihaqi, ` Abd-ur-Razzaq and others have reported this saying of Sayyidna ` Umar ؓ under their explanation of this verse. They have said that the word: أَزْوَاجَهُمْ (azwajuhum) in the text means 'other people like them.' Thus, (while mustering the unjust), huddled together there will be the people of the same interest, fornicators with other fornicators and drunkards with other drunkards. (Ruh-ul-Ma’ ani and Mazhari)

In addition to that, by saying: وَمَا كَانُوا يَعْبُدُونَ (and whatever they used to worship - 37:22), it was expressly laid out that, along with the Mushriks, all those false objects and entities like idols and shaitans they used to worship and equate with Allah as His associates in the life of the world will all be mustered together - so that, at that time, the helplessness of these false objects of worship could be demonstrated publicly.