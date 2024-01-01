وَمَا عِندَ اللَّـهِ خَيْرٌ‌ وَأَبْقَىٰ (And that which is with Allah is much better and far more lasting - 28:60). That is the mundane wealth and comforts are all mortal. But the recompense one would get in the Hereafter for the good deeds done in the world is much superior and everlasting as compared to the temporary worldly wealth and comforts. The best of comforts of this world are no match to the bounties of the Hereafter. Then, no matter how attractive mundane comforts are, they are but temporary. As against that, the bounties of the Hereafter will last forever. There is no doubt that anyone having some sense would prefer the better comforts and the ones that will last forever, rather than the short-lived temporary ones.

The sign of prudence is that one does not involve himself too much in worldly matters and cares more for the Hereafter

Imam Shafi` i (رح) has said that if a person bequeaths his wealth and property to be given to the wisest men, then the beneficiaries of such a will are those busy in worshipping and obeying Allah Ta` ala, because what they are doing is the demand of wisdom, and no doubt they are the wisest among worldly people. This ruling is also mentioned in Ad-Durr-al-Mukhtar, the famous book of Hanafi school. See its chapter on 'wasiyyah'.