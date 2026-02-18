Entrar
Ash-Shu'ara
94
26:94
فكبكبوا فيها هم والغاوون ٩٤
فَكُبْكِبُوا۟ فِيهَا هُمْ وَٱلْغَاوُۥنَ ٩٤
فَكُبۡكِبُواْ
فِيهَا
هُمۡ
وَٱلۡغَاوُۥنَ
٩٤
E serão arrojados nele, juntamente com os sedutores.
close