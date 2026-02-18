Entrar
Ash-Shu'ara
93
26:93
من دون الله هل ينصرونكم او ينتصرون ٩٣
مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ هَلْ يَنصُرُونَكُمْ أَوْ يَنتَصِرُونَ ٩٣
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
هَلۡ
يَنصُرُونَكُمۡ
أَوۡ
يَنتَصِرُونَ
٩٣
Em vez de Deus? Poderão, acaso, socorrer-vos ou socorrem-se a si mesmos?
Al-Tafsir al-Wasit (Tantawi)
( هَلْ يَنصُرُونَكُمْ ) الآن من هذا العذاب المعد لكم ( أَوْ يَنتَصِرُونَ ) هم من العذاب الذى سيحل بهم معكم؟كلا ثم كلا ، إنكم وهم حصب جهنم ، وستدخلونها جميعا خاسئين .وليس المقصود بالسؤال الاستفهام ، وإنما المقصود به التقريع والتوبيخ ، ولذا لا يحتاج إلى جواب .
