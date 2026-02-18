Entrar
Maryam
12
19:12
يا يحيى خذ الكتاب بقوة واتيناه الحكم صبيا ١٢
يَـٰيَحْيَىٰ خُذِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِقُوَّةٍۢ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ ٱلْحُكْمَ صَبِيًّۭا ١٢
يَٰيَحۡيَىٰ
خُذِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِقُوَّةٖۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمَ
صَبِيّٗا
١٢
(Foi dito): Ó Yahia, observa fervorosamente o Livro! E o agraciamos, na infância, com a sabedoria,
