Hud
26
11:26
ان لا تعبدوا الا الله اني اخاف عليكم عذاب يوم اليم ٢٦
أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوٓا۟ إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ ۖ إِنِّىٓ أَخَافُ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ أَلِيمٍۢ ٢٦
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَۖ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
أَلِيمٖ
٢٦
Não deveis adorar mais do que a deus, porque temo por vós o castigo de um dia doloroso.
