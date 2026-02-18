Entrar
Contribua para a nossa missão
Doar
Contribua para a nossa missão
Doar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Hud
26
11:26
ان لا تعبدوا الا الله اني اخاف عليكم عذاب يوم اليم ٢٦
أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوٓا۟ إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ ۖ إِنِّىٓ أَخَافُ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ أَلِيمٍۢ ٢٦
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهَۖ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
أَلِيمٖ
٢٦
Não deveis adorar mais do que a deus, porque temo por vós o castigo de um dia doloroso.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
English
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close