Hud
25
11:25
ولقد ارسلنا نوحا الى قومه اني لكم نذير مبين ٢٥
وَلَقَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا نُوحًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنِّى لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مُّبِينٌ ٢٥
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
نُوحًا
إِلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٢٥
Enviamos Noé ao seu povo, ao qual disse: Sou para vós um elucidativo admoestador.
العربية
السعدي Al-Sa'di
إلى آخر القصة أي:
ولقد أرسلنا رسولنا نوحا أول المرسلين إلى قومه يدعوهم إلى الله وينهاهم عن الشرك فقال لهم:
{ إِنِّي لَكُمْ نَذِيرٌ مُبِينٌ }
أي: بينت لكم ما أنذرتكم به، بيانا زال به الإشكال.
