Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
Zo verhalen Wij jou van de geschiedenissen van wat voorafgegaan is. En waarlijk, Wij hebben jou van Onze Zijde de Vermaning gegeven.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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