Taha 20:98 انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
Voorwaar, jullie god is slechts Allah, er is geen god dan Hij. Hij omvat alle zaken met (Zijn) kennis.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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