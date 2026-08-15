Taha 20:96 قال بصرت بما لم يبصروا به فقبضت قبضة من اثر الرسول فنبذتها وكذالك سولت لي نفسي ٩٦
Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
بَصُرۡتُ
بِمَا
لَمۡ
يَبۡصُرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَقَبَضۡتُ
قَبۡضَةٗ
مِّنۡ
أَثَرِ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
فَنَبَذۡتُهَا
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لِي
نَفۡسِي
٩٦
Hij (de Sâmiri) zei: "Ik doorzag wat zij niet doorzagen en ik nam een handvol uit het spoor van de gezant en ik strooide het (over het kalt). En zo verblijdde ik mijzelf"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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