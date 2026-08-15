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Taha 20:96 قال بصرت بما لم يبصروا به فقبضت قبضة من اثر الرسول فنبذتها وكذالك سولت لي نفسي ٩٦

Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16

قَالَ
بَصُرۡتُ
بِمَا
لَمۡ
يَبۡصُرُواْ
بِهِۦ
فَقَبَضۡتُ
قَبۡضَةٗ
مِّنۡ
أَثَرِ
ٱلرَّسُولِ
فَنَبَذۡتُهَا
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لِي
نَفۡسِي
٩٦
Hij (de Sâmiri) zei: "Ik doorzag wat zij niet doorzagen en ik nam een handvol uit het spoor van de gezant en ik strooide het (over het kalt). En zo verblijdde ik mijzelf"
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Notes placeholders