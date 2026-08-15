Taha 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
Hij (Hârôen) zei: "Zoon van mijn moeder, grijp mij niet bij mijn baard of bij mijn hoofd. Ik was bang dat jij zou zeggen: 'Jij hebt de Kinderen van Israël verdeeld en jij hebt mijn woorden niet in acht genomen."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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