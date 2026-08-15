Taha 20:93 الا تتبعن افعصيت امري ٩٣
Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16
أَلَّا
تَتَّبِعَنِۖ
أَفَعَصَيۡتَ
أَمۡرِي
٩٣
Om mij te volgen? Ben jij dan ongehoor-zaam aan mijn bevel geweest?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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