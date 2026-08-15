Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢
Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
Hij (Môesa) zei: "O Hârôen, wat hield jou tegen toen jij ben zag dwalen?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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