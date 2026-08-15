Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١
Bladzijde 318 · Juz 16
قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
Zij (de aanbidders van het kalf) zeiden: "Wij zullen nooit ophouden hein (te aanbidden), totdat Môesa tot ons terugkeert."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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