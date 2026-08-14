Taha 20:71 قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
Bladzijde 316 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Hij (Fir'aun) zei: "Geloven jullie hem voordat ik jullie toestemming gegeven heb? Voorwaar, hij is zeker jullie meester die jullie tovenarij onderwezen heeft. Ik zal zeker jullie handen en voeten aan tegenovergestelde kanten afhakken en ik zal jullie zeker kruisigen aan de stammen van palmbomen! En jullie zullen zeker weten wie van ons strenger en blijvender is wat betreft bestraffing."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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