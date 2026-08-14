Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١
Bladzijde 314 · Juz 16
قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
Hij (Fir'aun) zei, "Hoe staat het dan met de vroegere generaties?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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