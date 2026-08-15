Taha 20:126 قال كذالك اتتك اياتنا فنسيتها وكذالك اليوم تنسى ١٢٦
Bladzijde 321 · Juz 16
قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
أَتَتۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
فَنَسِيتَهَاۖ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
تُنسَىٰ
١٢٦
Hij (Allah) zai zeggen: "Zo is het. Onze Tekkenen zijn tot jou gekomen, maar jij verpt ze, en daaroin wordt jij vandaag vergeten."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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