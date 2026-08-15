Taha 20:124 ومن اعرض عن ذكري فان له معيشة ضنكا ونحشره يوم القيامة اعمى ١٢٤
Bladzijde 320 · Juz 16
وَمَنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَن
ذِكۡرِي
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
مَعِيشَةٗ
ضَنكٗا
وَنَحۡشُرُهُۥ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
أَعۡمَىٰ
١٢٤
En hij die zich afwendt van Mijn Vemaning: voorwaar, er zal dan voor hem een benauwd leven zijn. En Wij zullen hen verzamelen op de Dag der Opstanding, in blinde toestand.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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