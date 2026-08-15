Taha 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣
Bladzijde 320 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ٱهۡبِطَا
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعَۢاۖ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
يَضِلُّ
وَلَا
يَشۡقَىٰ
١٢٣
Hij (Allah) zei: "Daalt hieruit af, tezamen, onder jullie zal de één de vijand zijn van de ander. Maar als van Mij Leiding tot jullie komt: wie Mijn Leiding volgt dwaalt niet en is niet ongelukkig.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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