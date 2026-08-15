Taha 20:120 فوسوس اليه الشيطان قال يا ادم هل ادلك على شجرة الخلد وملك لا يبلى ١٢٠
Bladzijde 320 · Juz 16
فَوَسۡوَسَ
إِلَيۡهِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكَ
عَلَىٰ
شَجَرَةِ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
وَمُلۡكٖ
لَّا
يَبۡلَىٰ
١٢٠
Maar de Satan fluisterde hem in, en zei: "O Adam, zal ik jou de eeuwige boom wijzen en een koninkrij'k dat niet vergaat?"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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