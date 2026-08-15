Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦
Bladzijde 320 · Juz 16
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
En toen Wij tegen de Engelen Zeiden: "Werpt jullie neer voor Adam," wierpen zij zich neer, behalvc lblîs, hij weigerde.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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