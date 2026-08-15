Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
En zo hebben Wij hem neergezonden als een Arabische Koran en Wij hebben daarin waarschuwingen uiteengezet. Hopelijk zullen zij (Allah) vrezen of zal hij (de Koran) hen lering brengen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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