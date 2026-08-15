Taha 20:110 يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون به علما ١١٠
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُمۡ
وَلَا
يُحِيطُونَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٗا
١١٠
Hij weet wat vôôr hen is en wat achter hen is, en zij kunnen Hem met kennis niet omvatten.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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