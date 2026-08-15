Taha 20:109 يوميذ لا تنفع الشفاعة الا من اذن له الرحمان ورضي له قولا ١٠٩
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
تَنفَعُ
ٱلشَّفَٰعَةُ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
أَذِنَ
لَهُ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَرَضِيَ
لَهُۥ
قَوۡلٗا
١٠٩
Op de Dag is bemiddeling niet van nut, behalve voor hem, aan wie de Barmhartige toestemming geeft en wiens woorden Hem welgevallen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Intercession and the Recompense
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يَوْمَئِذٍ
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(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
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