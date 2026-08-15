Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ٱلدَّاعِيَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهُۥۖ
وَخَشَعَتِ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَاتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
هَمۡسٗا
١٠٨
Op die dag zullen zij de Oproeper volgen; er is geen (mogelijkeid) om aan hem te ontsnappen. En stemmen zullen zacht klinken tegenover de Barmhartige, zodat je niets dan gefluister hoort.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…