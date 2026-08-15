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Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨

Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16

يَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ٱلدَّاعِيَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهُۥۖ
وَخَشَعَتِ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَاتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
هَمۡسٗا
١٠٨
Op die dag zullen zij de Oproeper volgen; er is geen (mogelijkeid) om aan hem te ontsnappen. En stemmen zullen zacht klinken tegenover de Barmhartige, zodat je niets dan gefluister hoort.
Lees verder

Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

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Notes placeholders