Taha 20:107 لا ترى فيها عوجا ولا امتا ١٠٧
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
لَّا
تَرَىٰ
فِيهَا
عِوَجٗا
وَلَآ
أَمۡتٗا
١٠٧
Waarop je geen lage en hoge (plaatsen) ziet."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…