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Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦

Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16

فَيَذَرُهَا
قَاعٗا
صَفۡصَفٗا
١٠٦
En Hij laat hen achter als een kale vlakte.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

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