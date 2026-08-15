Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
Wij weten het beste wat zij zeggen wanneer degene die het meest voorbeeldig de Weg volgde onder hen zegt. "Jullie hebben er slechts één dag verbleven."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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