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Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢

Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16

يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
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