Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
Zij zullen daarin eeuwig levenden zijn. Slecht zal de last voor hen zijn op de Dag der Opstanding!
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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