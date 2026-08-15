Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠
Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16
مَّنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
يَحۡمِلُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وِزۡرًا
١٠٠
Hij, die zich ervan afwendt: voorwaar, hij zal op de Dag der Opstanding een zonde dragen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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