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Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠

Bladzijde 319 · Juz 16

مَّنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
يَحۡمِلُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وِزۡرًا
١٠٠
Hij, die zich ervan afwendt: voorwaar, hij zal op de Dag der Opstanding een zonde dragen.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

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