Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
Zij zeiden: "Ben jij echt Yôesoef?" Hij antwoordde: "Ik ben Yôesoef en dit is mijn broeder. Allah heeft ons genade geschonken. Voorwaar, wie (Allah) vreest en geduldig is: voorwaar, Allah doet de beloning van de weldoeners niet verloren gaan."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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