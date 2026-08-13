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Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩

12:89
قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
Hij zei: "Beseften jullie wat jullie met Yôesoef en zijn broeder gedaan hebben, toen jullie onwetend waren?"
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

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