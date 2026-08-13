Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
Hij zei: "Voorwaar, alleen bij Allah klaag ik over mijn ellende en verdriet, en ik weet van Allah wat jullie niet weten."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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