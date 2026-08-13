Yusuf 12:85 قالوا تالله تفتا تذكر يوسف حتى تكون حرضا او تكون من الهالكين ٨٥
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
تَفۡتَؤُاْ
تَذۡكُرُ
يُوسُفَ
حَتَّىٰ
تَكُونَ
حَرَضًا
أَوۡ
تَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡهَٰلِكِينَ
٨٥
Zij zeiden: "Bij Allah, jij zal aan Yôesoef blijven denken totdat je er ziek van wordt of jij behoort tot hen die te gronde gaan."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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