Yusuf comforts Binyamin

Allah states that when Yusuf's brothers went in before him along with his full brother Binyamin, he invited them to a place of honor as privileged guests. He granted them gifts and generous hospitality and kindness. He met his brother in confidence and told him the story of what happened to him and that he was in fact his brother. He said to him,

لاتَبْتَئِسْ

`(grieve not) nor feel sad for what they did to me.' He ordered Binyamin to hide the news from them and to refrain from telling them that the `Aziz is his brother Yusuf. He plotted with him to keep him in Egypt enjoying honor and great hospitality.