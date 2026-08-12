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Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧

12:47
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
Hij (Yôesoef) zei: "Jullie zullen zeven jaren zaaien zoals gewoonlijk, en wat jullie oogsten, laat het in de aren, behalve een klein gedeelte dat jullie eten.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

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