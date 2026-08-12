Yusuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
يُوسُفُ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلصِّدِّيقُ
أَفۡتِنَا
فِي
سَبۡعِ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعِ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖ
لَّعَلِّيٓ
أَرۡجِعُ
إِلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٦
(Hij zei:) "O Yôesoef, de zeer waarachtige, leg ons uit over de zeven vette koeien die verslonden werden door zeven magere koeien en over de groene korenaren en de andere (zeven) verdorde, opdat ik terug zal gaan naar de mensen. Hopelijk zullen zij (het) weten."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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