Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
En de koning zei: "Ik zag in een droom zeven vette koeien, die verslonden werden door zeven magere koeien, en zeven groene korenaren en (zeven) andere verdorde. O jullie vooraanstaanden, legt mijn droom uit, als jullie kenners van droomuitleg zijn."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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