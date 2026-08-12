Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
En bij zei tegen de andere, van wie hij dacht dat hij gered zou worden: "Noem mij tegenover jouw heer." Maar de Satan maaktc dat hij vergat zijn naam te noemen voor zijn heer. Daarom verbleef hij een aantal jaren in de gevangenis.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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