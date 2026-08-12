Yusuf 12:40 ما تعبدون من دونه الا اسماء سميتموها انتم واباوكم ما انزل الله بها من سلطان ان الحكم الا لله امر الا تعبدوا الا اياه ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٤٠
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَسۡمَآءٗ
سَمَّيۡتُمُوهَآ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُم
مَّآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَا
مِن
سُلۡطَٰنٍۚ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِ
أَمَرَ
أَلَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِيَّاهُۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٠
Wat jullie naast Hem aanbidden zijn slechts namen die jullie en jullie vaderen hebben gegeven. Allah heeft hiervoor geen bewijs neergezonden. Het oordeel is slechts aan Allah. Hij beveeft dat jullie niets aanbidden behalve Hem: dat is de ware godsdieng maar de meeste mensen weten het niet."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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