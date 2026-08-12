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Yusuf 12:39 يا صاحبي السجن اارباب متفرقون خير ام الله الواحد القهار ٣٩

12:39
يَٰصَٰحِبَيِ
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
ءَأَرۡبَابٞ
مُّتَفَرِّقُونَ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٣٩
(Yôesoef zei:) "O mijn medegevangenen, zijn verschillende heren beter, of Allah, de Ene, de Overweldiger?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ

(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to Whose grace and infinite kingdom everything and everyone has submitted in humiliation. Prophet Yusuf explained to them next that it is because of the

ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ

(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to

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