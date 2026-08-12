Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧
قَالَ
لَا
يَأۡتِيكُمَا
طَعَامٞ
تُرۡزَقَانِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
نَبَّأۡتُكُمَا
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
قَبۡلَ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَكُمَاۚ
ذَٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِي
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنِّي
تَرَكۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوۡمٖ
لَّا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
٣٧
Hij zei: "Er zal geen voedsel tot jullie komen ah levensvoorziening" of ik zal jullie vertellen over de uitleg ervan, vóórdat het jullie bereikt. Dat is wat mijn Heer mij heeft onderwezen. Voorwaar, ik heb de godsdienst verlaten van een volk dat niet in Allah gelooft, en zij geloven niet in het Hiernanaals.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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