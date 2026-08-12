Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
Hij zei: "Mijn Heer, de gevangenschap is mij liever dan wat waar zij mij toe uitnodigt, als U hun list niet van mij afwendt, zal ik tot hen neigen, en zal ik tot de enwetenden behoren."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
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