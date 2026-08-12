Yusuf 12:31 فلما سمعت بمكرهن ارسلت اليهن واعتدت لهن متكا واتت كل واحدة منهن سكينا وقالت اخرج عليهن فلما راينه اكبرنه وقطعن ايديهن وقلن حاش لله ما هاذا بشرا ان هاذا الا ملك كريم ٣١
فَلَمَّا
سَمِعَتۡ
بِمَكۡرِهِنَّ
أَرۡسَلَتۡ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَعۡتَدَتۡ
لَهُنَّ
مُتَّكَـٔٗا
وَءَاتَتۡ
كُلَّ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
مِّنۡهُنَّ
سِكِّينٗا
وَقَالَتِ
ٱخۡرُجۡ
عَلَيۡهِنَّۖ
فَلَمَّا
رَأَيۡنَهُۥٓ
أَكۡبَرۡنَهُۥ
وَقَطَّعۡنَ
أَيۡدِيَهُنَّ
وَقُلۡنَ
حَٰشَ
لِلَّهِ
مَا
هَٰذَا
بَشَرًا
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
مَلَكٞ
كَرِيمٞ
٣١
Toen zij hoorde over hun kwaadsprekerij, liet zij hen komen en zij zette voor hen kussens gereed en zij voorzag een ieder van hen van een mes. Zij zei: Komt tevoorschijn voor hen." En toen zij hem zagen waren zij van hem onder de indruk en verwondden zij hun handen, en zij zeiden: "Heilig is Allah, dit is geen mens, dit is niets dan een nobele Engel!"
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
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وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…