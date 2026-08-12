Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
En zij in wier huis bij verbleef, probeerde hem te verleiden, tegen zijn wil en zij sloot de deuren en zij zei: "Kom hier." Hij zei: "(ik zoek mijn) toe vlucht bij Allah. Voorwaar, Hij is mijn Heer, (Hij geeft mij) mijn beste plaats. Voorwaar, de onrechtplegers zullen niet slagen."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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