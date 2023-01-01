Je leest een tafsir voor de groep verzen 28:83tot 28:84

The Blessings of the Hereafter for the humble Believers

Allah tells us that He has made the home of the Hereafter, and its eternal delights which will never change or fade away, for His believing, humble servants who do not rebel against the truth with pride and oppression in the land. They do not exalt themselves above the creatures of Allah, arrogantly oppressing them and spreading corruption among them. `Ikrimah said that this phrase referred to haughtiness and arrogance. Ibn Jurayj said:

لاَ يُرِيدُونَ عُلُوّاً فِى الاٌّرْضِ

(those who do not want to exalt themselves in the land) "Arrogance and tyranny,

وَلاَ فَسَاداً

(nor cause corruption) committing sins." Ibn Jarir recorded that `Ali said, "If a man wants the straps of his sandals to be better than the straps of his companion's sandals, then he is one of those referred to in the Ayah,

تِلْكَ الدَّارُ الاٌّخِرَةُ نَجْعَلُهَا لِلَّذِينَ لاَ يُرِيدُونَ عُلُوّاً فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَلاَ فَسَاداً وَالْعَـقِبَةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ

(That is the home of the Hereafter, We shall assign to those who do not want to exalt themselves in the land nor cause corruption. And the good end is for those who have Taqwa.) This is understood to mean that if his intention is to show off and appear better than others, then that is to be condemned, as it was reported in the Sahih that the Prophet said:

«إِنَّهُ أُوحِيَ إِلَيَّ أَنْ تَوَاضَعُوا حَتَّى لَا يَفْخَرَ أَحَدٌ عَلَى أَحَدٍ وَلَا يَبْغِي أَحَدٌ عَلَى أَحَد»

(It has been revealed to me that you should be humble to the extent that none of you boasts to others or mistreats others. ) But if a person simply likes to look good, then there is nothing wrong with that. It was recorded that a man said: "O Messenger of Allah, I like to have my garment looking good and my shoes looking good -- is this a kind of arrogance" The Prophet said:

«لَا، إِنَّ اللهَ جَمِيلٌ يُحِبُّ الْجَمَال»

(No, for Allah is beautiful and loves beauty...) And Allah says:

مَن جَآءَ بِالْحَسَنَةِ

(Whosoever brings good,) meaning, on the Day of Resurrection,

فَلَهُ خَيْرٌ مِّنْهَا

(he shall have the better thereof;) meaning, the reward of Allah is better than the good deeds of His servant -- how can it not be, when Allah has multiplied it many times over This is the position of generosity. Then Allah says:

وَمَن جَآءَ بِالسَّيِّئَةِ فَلاَ يُجْزَى الَّذِينَ عَمِلُواْ السَّيِّئَاتِ إِلاَّ مَا كَانُواْ يَعْمَلُونَ

(and whosoever brings evil, then those who do evil deeds will only be requited for what they used to do.) This is like the Ayah,

وَمَن جَآءَ بِالسَّيِّئَةِ فَكُبَّتْ وُجُوهُهُمْ فِى النَّارِ هَلْ تُجْزَوْنَ إِلاَّ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ

(And whoever brings an evil deed, they will be cast down on their faces in the Fire. (And it will be said to them) "Are you being recompensed anything except what you used to do") (27: 90). This is the postition of generosity and justice.