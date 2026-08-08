Al-An'am 6:69 وما على الذين يتقون من حسابهم من شيء ولاكن ذكرى لعلهم يتقون ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتَّقُونَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَلَٰكِن
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٦٩
En degenen die (Allah) vrezen zijn in niets verantwoordelijk voor hun rekening, maar het is een vermaning. Hopelijk zullen zij (Allah) vrezen.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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