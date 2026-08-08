Al-An'am 6:66 وكذب به قومك وهو الحق قل لست عليكم بوكيل ٦٦
وَكَذَّبَ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمُكَ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
قُل
لَّسۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُم
بِوَكِيلٖ
٦٦
Maar jouw volk loochende ze, hoewel het de Waarheid is. Zeg: "Ik ben niet als verantwoordelijke over juille aangesteld."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…